Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Has $2.48 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 29.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,341 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 41,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 18,247 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $865,000.

Shares of BATS:USMV traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.34. The company had a trading volume of 4,450,278 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.69. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

See Also: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.