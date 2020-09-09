Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Invests $2.09 Million in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,480 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,000. NVIDIA comprises approximately 2.6% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 233.8% in the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 5,554 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.0% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 24.3% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,003 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,541 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $127,000. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $547.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $384.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $535.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $380.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $495.97.

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 12,849 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.86, for a total value of $4,790,878.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,249,695.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $38,063,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,691,478. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 348,373 shares of company stock valued at $152,440,424. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $28.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $476.52. 19,764,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,958,686. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $169.32 and a 1-year high of $589.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $467.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $351.44. The firm has a market cap of $294.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.53.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.