Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Purchases Shares of 3,384 MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,000. MarketAxess accounts for about 2.2% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 7.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,984,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 416.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after purchasing an additional 8,921 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,178,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.68, for a total transaction of $1,221,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,584 shares in the company, valued at $16,411,829.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.62, for a total value of $12,190,500.00. Insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,662,200 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess stock traded down $4.83 on Tuesday, hitting $449.62. 247,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,430. The firm has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.16 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $498.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $452.85. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $275.49 and a 1 year high of $561.68.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $184.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.16 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 42.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 4th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

MKTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on MarketAxess from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on MarketAxess from $410.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. BidaskClub lowered MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on MarketAxess from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on MarketAxess from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $403.00.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

