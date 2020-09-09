Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Reduces Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC cut its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.1% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,547,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,933,597,000 after buying an additional 5,714,595 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 18.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,254,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,155,141,000 after buying an additional 3,515,402 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 28.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,934,286,000 after buying an additional 4,690,072 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,084,248 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,780,796,000 after buying an additional 441,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,956,982 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,160,862,000 after buying an additional 191,403 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $261.00 to $266.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.33.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $269.26. The stock had a trading volume of 5,237,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,247,297. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $292.95. The stock has a market cap of $290.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.08.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 58.54%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

