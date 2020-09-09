Weed (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Weed Inc (OTCMKTS:BUDZ)’s share price fell 3.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. 34,334 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 111,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.27.

About Weed (OTCMKTS:BUDZ)

WEED, Inc focuses on the development and application of cannabis-derived compounds for the treatment of human diseases primarily in the United States. The company was formerly known as United Mines, Inc and changed its name to WEED, Inc in February 2015. WEED, Inc was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

