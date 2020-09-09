WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) EVP Hemant Porwal Acquires 2,000 Shares

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) EVP Hemant Porwal bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.55 per share, with a total value of $55,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 5,241 shares in the company, valued at $144,389.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hemant Porwal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 8th, Hemant Porwal bought 2,000 shares of WESCO International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $90,460.00.

Shares of WESCO International stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.95. 670,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,054. WESCO International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.52 and a 1 year high of $61.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.38. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 8.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on WCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Longbow Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of WESCO International in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of WESCO International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in WESCO International in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in WESCO International by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in WESCO International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 378,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in WESCO International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 181,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in WESCO International during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

