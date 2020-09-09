WeTrust Market Cap Tops $914,012.91 (TRST)

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One WeTrust token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000099 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, WeTrust has traded down 38.5% against the dollar. WeTrust has a market capitalization of $914,012.91 and approximately $360.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001467 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00044838 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005312 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $502.06 or 0.05003506 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002434 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003984 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00035133 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00052226 BTC.

WeTrust Token Profile

TRST is a token. It was first traded on April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 tokens. WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . WeTrust’s official website is www.wetrust.io . The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WeTrust’s official message board is medium.com/wetrust-blog

WeTrust Token Trading

WeTrust can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeTrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WeTrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

