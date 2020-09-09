Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ:WHLR) Director Buys $24,800.00 in Stock

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ:WHLR) Director Joseph Stilwell purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $24,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Joseph Stilwell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

On Monday, August 17th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 4,763 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.49 per share, with a total value of $11,859.87.

On Wednesday, August 12th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 228 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $513.00.

On Monday, August 10th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 3,153 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $7,094.25.

On Friday, August 7th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 12,500 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.08 per share, with a total value of $26,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 30th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 24,000 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.78 per share, with a total value of $42,720.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Joseph Stilwell purchased 31,900 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.82 per share, with a total value of $58,058.00.

On Friday, June 19th, Joseph Stilwell bought 31,023 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.83 per share, with a total value of $56,772.09.

NASDAQ WHLR traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.48. 61,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,697. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $3.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.68. The stock has a market cap of $23.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 3.47.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 203,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 12.2% during the first quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 662,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 72,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC grew its holdings in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 19.1% in the second quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 1,050,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 168,429 shares during the period. 27.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers. Wheeler's portfolio contains well-located, potentially dominant retail properties in secondary and tertiary markets that generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns, with a particular emphasis on grocery-anchored retail centers.

See Also: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.