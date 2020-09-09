WhiteCoin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.11 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $57.76 million and approximately $3.11 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00002300 BTC on major exchanges including LBank, FreiExchange, EXX and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009448 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 13th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 250,183,629 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, LBank, EXX, Cryptopia, ZB.COM and FreiExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

