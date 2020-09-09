Wirecard (OTCMKTS:WRCDF) Trading Down 8.3%

Shares of Wirecard AG (OTCMKTS:WRCDF) traded down 8.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.15 and last traded at $1.22. 29,964 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 24,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wirecard in a report on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wirecard in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

Get Wirecard alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.03.

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Wirecard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wirecard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.