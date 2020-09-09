WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS) Shares Up 0.9%

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS) shares shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.79 and last traded at $37.76. 5,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 5,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.43.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.76.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 53,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 24,939 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 684.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 175,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,852,000 after acquiring an additional 153,143 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 344.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,162 shares during the period.

