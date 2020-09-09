WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) will report earnings of $1.16 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for WP Carey’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.12 and the highest is $1.19. WP Carey reported earnings of $1.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that WP Carey will report full-year earnings of $4.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $4.79. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $4.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover WP Carey.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. WP Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $290.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WPC. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of WP Carey from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WP Carey in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.25.

WP Carey stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.87. 560,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 992,223. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. WP Carey has a 12-month low of $38.62 and a 12-month high of $93.62. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.44.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in WP Carey by 3.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 21,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in WP Carey by 3.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of WP Carey by 42.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after buying an additional 45,378 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of WP Carey by 44.7% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 19,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 6,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WP Carey by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

WP Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

