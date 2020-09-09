Xaya (CHI) Price Down 16.5% This Week

Xaya (CURRENCY:CHI) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Xaya coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0729 or 0.00000727 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Xaya has a total market cap of $3.20 million and approximately $90,357.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Xaya has traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Xaya alerts:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000189 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Traid (TRAID) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About Xaya

CHI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 53,086,085 coins and its circulating supply is 43,943,958 coins. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Xaya is medium.com/@XAYA. Xaya’s official website is xaya.io.

Xaya Coin Trading

Xaya can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xaya should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xaya using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Xaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xaya and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.