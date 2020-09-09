Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) to report $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Apogee Enterprises’ earnings. Apogee Enterprises reported earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will report full year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.08 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Apogee Enterprises.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $289.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.54 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 3.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS.

APOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sidoti decreased their price target on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Apogee Enterprises stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.45. The stock had a trading volume of 150,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,630. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.70 million, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.37. Apogee Enterprises has a one year low of $13.77 and a one year high of $46.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.17 and its 200 day moving average is $22.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 229,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after buying an additional 49,818 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,663,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 2.7% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 321,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,397,000 after buying an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 14.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 118,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 14,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 37.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 769,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,732,000 after buying an additional 209,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apogee Enterprises (APOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.