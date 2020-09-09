Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $134.43 Million

Equities research analysts expect Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) to announce $134.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $155.00 million and the lowest is $115.00 million. Sarepta Therapeutics reported sales of $99.04 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $598.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $446.90 million to $1.19 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $755.75 million, with estimates ranging from $541.24 million to $982.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sarepta Therapeutics.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $137.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.36 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.02% and a negative net margin of 117.80%.

SRPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut Sarepta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $260.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.25.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, EVP David T. Howton sold 105,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $17,963,247.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,664,842.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $174,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,247 shares of company stock worth $24,482,622. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRPT. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 7,803 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 54,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,691,000 after acquiring an additional 22,702 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 417,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,929,000 after acquiring an additional 81,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SRPT traded up $1.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 730,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,765. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $151.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.62. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 1.84. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $175.00.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

