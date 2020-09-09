Zacks: Analysts Expect Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $52.61 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) will announce $52.61 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $54.38 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $47.61 billion. Costco Wholesale reported sales of $47.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full year sales of $165.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $160.99 billion to $167.75 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $176.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $167.69 billion to $180.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Costco Wholesale.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, June 29th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $363.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $328.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.42.

Shares of COST traded up $7.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $346.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,098,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,938,520. The business has a fifty day moving average of $338.15 and a 200 day moving average of $313.12. The company has a market cap of $152.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $271.28 and a 1 year high of $363.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.19%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.72, for a total transaction of $1,370,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,931,053.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $605,130.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,549,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,889 shares of company stock worth $8,968,019. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 98.1% in the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 588.2% in the 2nd quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 144.2% during the 1st quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 127 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

