Zacks: Analysts Expect FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) to Announce $0.37 EPS

Analysts forecast that FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for FB Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. FB Financial posted earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.14. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $2.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for FB Financial.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.26. FB Financial had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $136.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.87 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. FB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.83.

In other news, major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 15,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $383,537.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,587,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,735,936.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman James W. Ayers bought 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $135,345.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 13,587,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,296,319.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $818,283 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the second quarter worth $334,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 8.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,860,000 after buying an additional 8,538 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 114.9% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 163,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,047,000 after buying an additional 87,349 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 16.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the second quarter worth $2,141,000. 56.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FBK traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.33. The stock had a trading volume of 196,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,878. FB Financial has a 12 month low of $14.38 and a 12 month high of $40.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.34. The company has a market cap of $919.12 million, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 12.72%.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

