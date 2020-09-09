Zacks: Analysts Expect Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) to Post $0.63 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Monster Beverage’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.68. Monster Beverage reported earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will report full year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Monster Beverage.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on MNST. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $87.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.38.

NASDAQ:MNST traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.74. 3,861,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,943,751. The company has a market capitalization of $43.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.04. Monster Beverage has a 12 month low of $50.06 and a 12 month high of $87.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.03.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 47,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $3,824,264.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,778.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 10,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.53, for a total transaction of $856,098.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,868 shares in the company, valued at $239,564.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,100 shares of company stock worth $9,126,791. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 73,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,146,000 after acquiring an additional 33,264 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 107,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,043,000 after acquiring an additional 12,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 995,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,980,000 after acquiring an additional 343,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

