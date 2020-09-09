Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate 360 Finance Inc (NASDAQ:QFIN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that 360 Finance Inc (NASDAQ:QFIN) will report earnings of $0.80 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for 360 Finance’s earnings. 360 Finance posted earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 360 Finance will report full-year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.62 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover 360 Finance.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QFIN shares. BidaskClub downgraded 360 Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded 360 Finance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised 360 Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 29th. CLSA started coverage on 360 Finance in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised 360 Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 360 Finance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in 360 Finance by 25.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in 360 Finance by 1.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 180,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in 360 Finance by 30.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in 360 Finance in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in 360 Finance in the second quarter valued at $113,000. 34.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QFIN stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,455,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,901. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.71. 360 Finance has a twelve month low of $6.37 and a twelve month high of $18.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.29 and its 200 day moving average is $10.32.

About 360 Finance

360 Finance, Inc operates a digital consumer finance platform in China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to prime and underserved borrowers. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

