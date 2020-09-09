Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Propetro Holding Corp (NYSE:PUMP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $124.77 Million

Equities analysts expect Propetro Holding Corp (NYSE:PUMP) to report sales of $124.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seventeen analysts have issued estimates for Propetro’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $89.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $176.58 million. Propetro reported sales of $541.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 77%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Propetro will report full-year sales of $767.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $669.19 million to $917.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $783.13 million, with estimates ranging from $534.88 million to $972.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Propetro.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Propetro from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Propetro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Propetro from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Propetro from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Propetro in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Propetro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.61.

Propetro stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,056,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,516. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.17. Propetro has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $12.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.34 million, a P/E ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 3.24.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services.

