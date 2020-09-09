Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Brokerages expect SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) to announce $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for SPX Flow’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.41. SPX Flow reported earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX Flow will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $2.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SPX Flow.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $308.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.38 million. SPX Flow had a negative net margin of 15.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of SPX Flow from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on SPX Flow from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Vertical Research upgraded SPX Flow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on SPX Flow from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on SPX Flow from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLOW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPX Flow by 369.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,228,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,982,000 after acquiring an additional 966,608 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its holdings in SPX Flow by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 2,234,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,509,000 after buying an additional 898,144 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPX Flow by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,338,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,026,000 after buying an additional 448,366 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in SPX Flow by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,379,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,634,000 after buying an additional 440,889 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in SPX Flow during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,822,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

SPX Flow stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.67. The stock had a trading volume of 216,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,609. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.87. SPX Flow has a 52-week low of $15.74 and a 52-week high of $49.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

SPX Flow Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

