Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $344.01 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) will announce $344.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vectrus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $340.00 million and the highest is $348.02 million. Vectrus reported sales of $359.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vectrus will report full year sales of $1.40 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vectrus.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $336.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.28 million. Vectrus had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 14.85%.

VEC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Vectrus in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vectrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Vectrus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

VEC stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,838. Vectrus has a 52-week low of $28.90 and a 52-week high of $59.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.26 million, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vectrus by 21.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 369,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,300,000 after buying an additional 66,060 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Vectrus by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 484,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,067,000 after buying an additional 23,810 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Vectrus by 6.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vectrus by 7.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,654,000 after buying an additional 10,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Vectrus by 8.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

