Zacks: Brokerages Expect Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Brokerages expect Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) to post $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Acushnet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. Acushnet reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acushnet will report full-year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Acushnet.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.16). Acushnet had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $300.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.1% on a year-over-year basis.

GOLF has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Acushnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $21.50 to $22.25 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Acushnet by 6.4% in the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Acushnet by 36.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 20,299 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the second quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Acushnet by 113.1% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,836,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Acushnet stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.28. 221,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.83. Acushnet has a 52-week low of $20.65 and a 52-week high of $39.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.95 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.75%.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Recommended Story: 52-week highs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acushnet (GOLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.