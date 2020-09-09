Zacks: Brokerages Expect Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Will Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to post $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Autodesk’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.97. Autodesk posted earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.92. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $6.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Autodesk.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 457.10% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $913.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on Autodesk from $285.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Autodesk from $245.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Autodesk from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Autodesk from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.13.

Shares of ADSK traded down $9.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $224.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,845,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,536. The company has a market capitalization of $49.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.52. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $125.38 and a 12-month high of $261.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $240.27 and its 200 day moving average is $205.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31.

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 8,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.64, for a total transaction of $2,023,091.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 7,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.67, for a total value of $1,780,148.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,249 shares of company stock valued at $10,927,999. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth $581,599,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,824,825 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,314,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333,107 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,802,573 shares of the software company’s stock worth $909,538,000 after purchasing an additional 826,536 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,023,409 shares of the software company’s stock worth $628,054,000 after purchasing an additional 735,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,125,316 shares of the software company’s stock worth $261,928,000 after purchasing an additional 600,473 shares in the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

