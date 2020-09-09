Zacks: Brokerages Expect Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA) to Announce -$0.31 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA) will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Calithera Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.34). Calithera Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.38) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($1.21). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($0.82). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Calithera Biosciences.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04.

Several research analysts recently commented on CALA shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub cut Calithera Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Calithera Biosciences from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Calithera Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Calithera Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CALA traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,536. The company has a current ratio of 9.88, a quick ratio of 9.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Calithera Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $8.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.39.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,438,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,275,000 after purchasing an additional 503,754 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,942,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 128.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,363,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,200,000 after purchasing an additional 767,571 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,040,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,493,000 after purchasing an additional 221,397 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 997,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 147,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

