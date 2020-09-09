Zacks: Brokerages Expect CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CNX Midstream Partners’ earnings. CNX Midstream Partners posted earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CNX Midstream Partners will report full year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.57 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CNX Midstream Partners.

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. CNX Midstream Partners had a net margin of 56.42% and a return on equity of 43.05%. The company had revenue of $66.04 million during the quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on CNXM shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut CNX Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. CNX Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

Shares of NYSE CNXM traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $9.33. 530,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 938,438. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.15 and a 200 day moving average of $8.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.85 million, a PE ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.12. CNX Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $16.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.44%. This is a positive change from CNX Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. CNX Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.97%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of CNX Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in CNX Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in CNX Midstream Partners by 425.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,311 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in CNX Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CNX Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth about $77,000. 29.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNX Midstream Partners Company Profile

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The company operates through two segments, Anchor Systems and Additional Systems. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 14 compression and dehydration facilities.

