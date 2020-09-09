Zacks: Brokerages Expect InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) Will Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) to announce $0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for InterDigital Wireless’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. InterDigital Wireless reported earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that InterDigital Wireless will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.19. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.06. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for InterDigital Wireless.

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. InterDigital Wireless had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $104.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IDCC. Oppenheimer began coverage on InterDigital Wireless in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut InterDigital Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut InterDigital Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine lowered InterDigital Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. InterDigital Wireless has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.40.

Shares of IDCC traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.27. The stock had a trading volume of 238,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,854. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.00 and its 200 day moving average is $54.66. InterDigital Wireless has a 12-month low of $31.04 and a 12-month high of $67.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.12.

In other news, Director John D. Jr. Markley sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $40,579.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,569.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip P. Trahanas sold 4,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $279,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,931.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,633 shares of company stock valued at $374,281. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in InterDigital Wireless during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $330,000. FMR LLC raised its position in InterDigital Wireless by 191.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 61,982 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 40,714 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in InterDigital Wireless during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in InterDigital Wireless during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in InterDigital Wireless by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,187 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

