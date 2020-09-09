Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) Will Post Earnings of -$1.81 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) will post earnings of ($1.81) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.00) and the highest is ($1.45). Sarepta Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.70) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($5.82) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.57) to ($5.25). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($4.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.20) to ($1.54). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sarepta Therapeutics.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $137.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.36 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 117.80% and a negative return on equity of 53.02%.

A number of analysts recently commented on SRPT shares. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $260.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.25.

Shares of SRPT traded up $1.51 on Friday, reaching $130.49. 730,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 872,765. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.62. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $175.00.

In other news, Director Richard Barry sold 30,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $4,755,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,132,280 shares in the company, valued at $496,466,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $1,590,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,782,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,247 shares of company stock valued at $24,482,622 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRPT. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

