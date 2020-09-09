Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $150,000.00

Equities research analysts expect Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) to report sales of $150,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $100,000.00 and the highest is $200,000.00. Vascular Biogenics reported sales of $80,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full-year sales of $770,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $720,000.00 to $800,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.22 million, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $5.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vascular Biogenics.

Get Vascular Biogenics alerts:

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.19 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 2,987.11% and a negative return on equity of 57.70%.

VBLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vascular Biogenics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.40.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

VBLT stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.13. The company had a trading volume of 56,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,685. Vascular Biogenics has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $1.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $49.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.27.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vascular Biogenics (VBLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.