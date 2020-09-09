Zap (ZAP) Price Hits $0.0724 on Top Exchanges

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded down 21.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Zap token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0724 or 0.00000721 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and HitBTC. In the last week, Zap has traded down 52.1% against the US dollar. Zap has a market cap of $17.09 million and $1.19 million worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001465 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00044871 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005352 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $504.19 or 0.05021787 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002435 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003999 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00035313 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00052185 BTC.

Zap Profile

Zap is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 tokens. The official website for Zap is www.zap.org . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zap Token Trading

Zap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

