Zebi (ZCO) Market Cap Achieves $173,604.00

Zebi (CURRENCY:ZCO) traded down 48.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. One Zebi token can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including Koinex, IDEX, OKEx and Hotbit. In the last week, Zebi has traded down 58.8% against the dollar. Zebi has a market cap of $173,604.00 and approximately $81.00 worth of Zebi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009965 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00114975 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00041698 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00227703 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.32 or 0.01674738 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000344 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00167758 BTC.

Zebi Profile

Zebi’s launch date was February 5th, 2018. Zebi’s total supply is 450,099,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,475,421 tokens. Zebi’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zebi is www.zebi.io

Zebi Token Trading

Zebi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, LATOKEN, OKEx, Liquid, DDEX, Koinex and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zebi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zebi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

