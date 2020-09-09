ZEON (ZEON) Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded up 14.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. ZEON has a total market cap of $14.67 million and approximately $40,930.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZEON has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. One ZEON token can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00044740 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005315 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $506.09 or 0.05035580 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002431 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004015 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00035285 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00052116 BTC.

ZEON Profile

ZEON (ZEON) is a token. It launched on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,239,906,267 tokens. The official website for ZEON is zeon.network . ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZEON

ZEON can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

