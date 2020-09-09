ZMINE One Day Trading Volume Hits $181.00 (ZMN)

ZMINE (CURRENCY:ZMN) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. In the last seven days, ZMINE has traded down 25.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ZMINE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges including BX Thailand, Trade Satoshi and Livecoin. ZMINE has a total market capitalization of $322,469.73 and approximately $181.00 worth of ZMINE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZMINE alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009057 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00072329 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.98 or 0.00348367 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001172 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00045732 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000436 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00008466 BTC.

ZMINE Profile

ZMINE is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2018. ZMINE’s total supply is 233,889,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,844,537 tokens. ZMINE’s official Twitter account is @zmineofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZMINE is zmine.com . ZMINE’s official message board is medium.com/zmineofficial

ZMINE Token Trading

ZMINE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Trade Satoshi and BX Thailand. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZMINE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZMINE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZMINE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZMINE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZMINE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.