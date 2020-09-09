ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO) Trading Down 10%

ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO)’s stock price dropped 10% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.02 and last traded at $4.07. Approximately 952,762 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 144% from the average daily volume of 389,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.52.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research increased their price objective on ZovioInc . from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZovioInc . from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ZovioInc . from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.87.

ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13.

In other news, Director Ryan Craig sold 42,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total transaction of $260,705.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Steve Burkholder sold 12,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $81,919.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZVO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in ZovioInc . in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in ZovioInc . in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in ZovioInc . by 131.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 27,176 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in ZovioInc . by 14.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 7,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ZovioInc . in the first quarter valued at $213,000.

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company provides data management and software to curriculum and financial aid, including enrollment, retention, academic, and tuition for higher education institutions; upskilling courses, degree programs, and certifications for employers; and programs, such as work at your own pace, certificates, micro-badge programs, and college degree programs for learners.

