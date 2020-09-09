ZumCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $13.00 (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. One ZumCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded 24.8% lower against the US dollar. ZumCoin has a total market cap of $1.09 million and $13.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000047 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 107.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ZumCoin

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

ZumCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

