-$0.12 EPS Expected for Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) This Quarter

Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN)

Equities research analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) will report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Summit Hotel Properties reported earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 138.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.11). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Summit Hotel Properties.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.31). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on INN shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $9.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Summit Hotel Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of INN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.72. 830,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,308,914. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Summit Hotel Properties has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $12.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.94. The company has a market cap of $639.46 million, a P/E ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 2.04.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 73,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 76,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 25,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 66,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 71,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

