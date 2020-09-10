$0.20 EPS Expected for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) will announce earnings per share of $0.20 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.15. Huntington Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.68. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.17. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Huntington Bancshares.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Stephens raised Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.04.

HBAN traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.58. 7,318,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,817,881. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.49. Huntington Bancshares has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $15.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 421.7% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 72.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $47,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 7,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the period. 71.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

