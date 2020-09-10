-$0.20 EPS Expected for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:OSMT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:OSMT) will announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.17). Osmotica Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.62). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.56). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 15.61% and a negative net margin of 73.47%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 47.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 203,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 66,058 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,127,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 48,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 175.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,015. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.17. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $9.67.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER for treating Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone for muscle spasms; ConZip to treat pain; and Ontinua ER for treating opioid withdrawal symptoms.

