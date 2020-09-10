-$0.26 EPS Expected for Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO) will report earnings per share of ($0.26) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the lowest is ($0.26). Arlo Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.32) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($1.13). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.82). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Arlo Technologies.
Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.16. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.60% and a negative net margin of 22.06%. The business had revenue of $66.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.83 million.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,138,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713,841 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,299,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,877,000 after acquiring an additional 361,680 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 119.9% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 575,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 313,700 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $803,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $469,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Arlo Technologies stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.37. 1,467,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,248,851. Arlo Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $7.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.19. The company has a market cap of $398.50 million, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.75.
About Arlo Technologies
Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular network Internet connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile monitoring; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.
Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arlo Technologies (ARLO)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.