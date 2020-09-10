-$0.26 EPS Expected for Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO) will report earnings per share of ($0.26) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the lowest is ($0.26). Arlo Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.32) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($1.13). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.82). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Arlo Technologies.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.16. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.60% and a negative net margin of 22.06%. The business had revenue of $66.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.83 million.

ARLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Arlo Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BWS Financial lifted their price target on Arlo Technologies from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Arlo Technologies from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,138,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713,841 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,299,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,877,000 after acquiring an additional 361,680 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 119.9% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 575,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 313,700 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $803,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $469,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arlo Technologies stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.37. 1,467,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,248,851. Arlo Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $7.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.19. The company has a market cap of $398.50 million, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.75.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular network Internet connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile monitoring; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arlo Technologies (ARLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.