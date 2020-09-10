$0.59 EPS Expected for Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) will report earnings per share of $0.59 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Globant’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.61. Globant posted earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globant will report full-year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.28. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Globant.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.17. Globant had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $182.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.60 million.

GLOB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Globant from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Globant from $121.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Cowen upped their price objective on Globant from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Globant from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globant in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Globant during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Globant during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Globant by 21.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Globant in the second quarter worth $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

GLOB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $173.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,317. Globant has a 52-week low of $70.83 and a 52-week high of $189.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $174.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.68 and a beta of 1.28.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

