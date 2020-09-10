$1.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.45. International Flavors & Fragrances reported earnings of $1.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full year earnings of $5.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.63 to $5.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.62 to $6.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover International Flavors & Fragrances.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

IFF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Cfra upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.89.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth $25,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 50.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 82.1% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 124.1% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IFF traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.00. 686,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,089,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.83. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1 year low of $92.14 and a 1 year high of $143.87. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This is a positive change from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.62%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

