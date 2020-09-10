1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) CEO Sells $1,715,032.80 in Stock

1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 65,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $1,715,032.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 989,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,009,552.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

FLWS traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,862. 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $32.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Get 1-800-Flowers.Com alerts:

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $418.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $860,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 178.5% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 44,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 28,517 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $448,000. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 198,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 79,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,766,000. 42.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FLWS. DA Davidson raised 1-800-Flowers.Com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Benchmark raised their price target on 1-800-Flowers.Com from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on 1-800-Flowers.Com from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. 1-800-Flowers.Com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

1-800-Flowers.Com Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-Flowers.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-Flowers.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.