1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) CEO Sells $29,526.38 in Stock

1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 1,118 shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total transaction of $29,526.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 989,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,138,214.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.54. 1,100,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,862. 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $32.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $418.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FLWS shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLWS. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com during the first quarter worth $13,374,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 316.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 525,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,517,000 after acquiring an additional 399,319 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 665,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,442,000 after acquiring an additional 333,087 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 159.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 417,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after acquiring an additional 256,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,004,000. 42.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1-800-Flowers.Com Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

