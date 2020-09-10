116,145 Shares in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Bought by Principal Street Partners LLC

Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 116,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,610,000. Morgan Stanley comprises 2.1% of Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MS. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 60.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 551.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 182.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MS traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,601,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,260,792. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $57.57. The company has a market capitalization of $79.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.84. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $13.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.32.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 150,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $7,858,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,143,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,927,506.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 28,846 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $1,516,145.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,227,203.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 197,846 shares of company stock worth $10,362,646. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

