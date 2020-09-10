159,000 Shares in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) Purchased by black and white Capital LP

black and white Capital LP acquired a new stake in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 159,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,528,000. Roku accounts for about 3.0% of black and white Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. black and white Capital LP owned approximately 0.13% of Roku at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Roku by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,832,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,351,000 after buying an additional 76,157 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 294,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the first quarter valued at about $474,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 158.2% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROKU traded down $1.74 on Thursday, reaching $159.44. The company had a trading volume of 5,298,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,450,346. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.22. The company has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.17 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.09. Roku Inc has a 52-week low of $58.22 and a 52-week high of $185.44.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.20. Roku had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 19.43%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roku Inc will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,325 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.38, for a total value of $235,028.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,689,083.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 10,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.96, for a total transaction of $1,139,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at $10,918,735.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 364,997 shares of company stock worth $58,046,659 over the last three months. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ROKU shares. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Monday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $90.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.22.

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

