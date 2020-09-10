162,232 Shares in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Bought by Principal Street Partners LLC

Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 162,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,000. Principal Street Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Steel Dynamics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STLD shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.18.

Shares of STLD traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.06. 1,458,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,175,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.82. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.98 and a 1 year high of $35.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.46.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.