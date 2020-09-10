1,764 Shares in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Bought by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Ecolab by 18.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 443,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,497,000 after purchasing an additional 70,292 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.7% in the second quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 32,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.6% in the first quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 103,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 7.4% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 530,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,617,000 after acquiring an additional 36,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 9.4% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 41,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

ECL stock traded up $5.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $203.00. 1,342,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,448,940. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.60 and a 52-week high of $231.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $198.15 and a 200-day moving average of $192.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.94.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.20). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

ECL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Ecolab from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $197.84 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Gabelli downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.69.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.