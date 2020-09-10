$203.62 Million in Sales Expected for Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) will report sales of $203.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Globant’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $203.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $204.57 million. Globant reported sales of $171.33 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Globant will report full-year sales of $788.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $767.00 million to $796.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $989.12 million, with estimates ranging from $962.32 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Globant.

Get Globant alerts:

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.17. Globant had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $182.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.60 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GLOB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Globant from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Globant from $121.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Globant from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Globant from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.50.

NYSE:GLOB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $173.64. 256,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,317. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.68 and a beta of 1.28. Globant has a 12 month low of $70.83 and a 12 month high of $189.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 4.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $174.14 and a 200 day moving average of $134.98.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Globant in the second quarter worth $45,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Globant in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Globant in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Globant by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Globant during the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

About Globant

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

Further Reading: What is the strike price in options trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Globant (GLOB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.