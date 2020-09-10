$212.56 Million in Sales Expected for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) to announce $212.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $185.21 million to $236.90 million. Helmerich & Payne posted sales of $649.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 67.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will report full year sales of $1.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $917.67 million, with estimates ranging from $811.60 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Helmerich & Payne.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.31. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 17.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $317.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue was down 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HP. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.51.

HP stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $14.93. 1,622,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,816,890. Helmerich & Payne has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $47.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HP. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 157.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 312.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 715.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

