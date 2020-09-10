21,992 Shares in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Bought by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,992 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of URBN. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 12.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,598,061 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $85,202,000 after acquiring an additional 599,759 shares during the period. Dorsal Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the second quarter worth $7,610,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 233.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 688,675 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,482,000 after acquiring an additional 482,064 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 39.5% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,327,089 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,898,000 after acquiring an additional 375,464 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 46.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164,555 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $16,583,000 after acquiring an additional 371,900 shares during the period. 73.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,206,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,431,190. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.27 and a beta of 1.52. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.28 and a 1 year high of $31.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.15.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.68. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $803.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CFO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,424 shares in the company, valued at $202,176. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Azeez Hayne sold 11,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $285,075.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 12,523 shares in the company, valued at $313,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,904 shares of company stock worth $755,095. Company insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Loop Capital raised Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.05.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

